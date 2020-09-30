Presidential Debate Recap: Did anyone come out on top?

Middle Georgia State University Political Science Professor Dr. Brooke Miller joins 41NBC's Shelby Coates to recap the first presidential debate of the 2020 campaign season.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
16
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The first presidential debate turned into a clash of personalities, experience and skills Tuesday evening in Cleveland, Ohio.

Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden shared jabs and insults as they attempted to debate issues of healthcare, race, law enforcement, the Supreme Court and environmental change.

The candidates are scheduled to square off again on October 15th in Miami, Florida.

Middle Georgia State University Political Science Professor Dr. Brooke Miller joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates to break down the high points, the low points and if anyone came out on top.

Previous articleFire Department holds demonstration to promote fire safety
Next articleDA elect files motion to intervene in distribution of funds by current DA
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.