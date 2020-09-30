Presidential Debate Recap: Did anyone come out on top?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The first presidential debate turned into a clash of personalities, experience and skills Tuesday evening in Cleveland, Ohio.
Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden shared jabs and insults as they attempted to debate issues of healthcare, race, law enforcement, the Supreme Court and environmental change.
The candidates are scheduled to square off again on October 15th in Miami, Florida.
Middle Georgia State University Political Science Professor Dr. Brooke Miller joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates to break down the high points, the low points and if anyone came out on top.
