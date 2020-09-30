Slightly warmer Thursday ahead of another cold front

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
5
Listen to the content of this post:

If today was a bit too cold for you, we have a slight warm up on the way Thursday.

Sunshine will once again be plentiful as highs warm to the low 80’s. We will also see a small uptick in our humidity from today, but it shouldn’t be too noticeable.

This Thursday warm up will be ahead of yet another cold front that is headed our way. This will be a dry front, so no rain is expected, but it will bring our temperatures back in check.

With this front our lows Friday into Saturday are forecast to fall into the upper 40’s once again.

The weekend will bring even more sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the mid and low 70’s.

It will be a pleasant weekend, that will likely continue into next week as well.

Although we are forecasting a miniscule warm up, temperatures across the southeast will be staying below normal for much of the next two weeks. Congrats to everyone who is loving this fall weather!

Along with all that, it is still hurricane season for a while more. An area of activity (the red x) is forecast to strengthen into a tropical cyclone within the next five days.

Another area of storms (the yellow x) is also forecast to move closer to the Caribbean, but within the next 5 days, this system will likely not be a cyclone.

While we don’t know where this system will go once it has formed, we definitely need to keep a close eye on it.

mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.