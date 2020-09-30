UPDATE (Wednesday, September 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/30/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  318,026 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 30.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1040 5603.15 29 91
Atkinson 444 5330.13 3 58
Bacon 598 5243.77 14 47
Baker 84 2695.76 4 20
Baldwin 2134 4803.28 57 167
Banks 488 2442.2 8 67
Barrow 2219 2568.79 48 245
Bartow 2938 2652.32 87 295
Ben Hill 791 4752.18 24 80
Berrien 455 2360.45 12 22
Bibb 6089 4001.97 171 850
Bleckley 435 3388.38 21 27
Brantley 346 1801.9 10 33
Brooks 523 3325.49 26 55
Bryan 1154 2948.62 11 81
Bulloch 2890 3636.73 28 133
Burke 813 3638.89 10 87
Butts 661 2625.72 42 53
Calhoun 246 3894.25 8 47
Camden 1303 2416.36 13 54
Candler 465 4290.86 19 32
Carroll 2807 2336.85 68 158
Catoosa 1202 1747.83 18 77
Charlton 638 4814.73 7 25
Chatham 8511 2912.97 163 763
Chattahoochee 1666 15499.12 1 14
Chattooga 784 3165.63 22 55
Cherokee 6118 2294.68 92 489
Clarke 5084 3917.43 44 227
Clay 122 4273.2 2 9
Clayton 7107 2331.4 162 641
Clinch 379 5694.11 6 28
Cobb 19740 2496.88 427 1781
Coffee 2070 4809.26 50 303
Colquitt 1895 4174.65 34 154
Columbia 3777 2381 61 183
Cook 551 3159.95 13 61
Coweta 2628 1728.94 47 132
Crawford 167 1365.72 5 26
Crisp 571 2561.8 17 72
Dade 286 1769.58 5 21
Dawson 830 3071.68 8 76
Decatur 1165 4425.96 29 90
DeKalb 18859 2377.72 367 2114
Dodge 431 2114.3 12 41
Dooly 340 2537.31 14 52
Dougherty 3159 3513.71 187 645
Douglas 3595 2366.6 71 408
Early 502 4947.76 33 37
Echols 241 6072.06 2 9
Effingham 1453 2269.39 23 98
Elbert 677 3573.5 3 44
Emanuel 1064 4694.67 32 78
Evans 430 4023.58 6 36
Fannin 681 2587.39 24 53
Fayette 1877 1596.85 50 104
Floyd 3219 3221.71 45 242
Forsyth 4114 1629.26 46 326
Franklin 758 3249.17 13 59
Fulton 27684 2518.6 575 2422
Gilmer 827 2632.33 12 79
Glascock 39 1289.26 2 4
Glynn 3486 4051.27 95 288
Gordon 1870 3221.42 36 114
Grady 785 3198.86 22 91
Greene 509 2719.45 24 57
Gwinnett 27647 2846.85 409 2699
Habersham 1674 3655.02 67 223
Hall 9373 4542.3 154 973
Hancock 394 4808.98 42 64
Haralson 487 1585.18 8 27
Harris 799 2301.8 22 88
Hart 521 1995.63 13 67
Heard 197 1592.56 5 15
Henry 5281 2201.65 102 216
Houston 3163 2014.15 82 377
Irwin 305 3233.33 4 37
Jackson 2024 2709.5 33 165
Jasper 222 1563.49 4 21
Jeff Davis 724 4779.51 20 49
Jefferson 804 5250.44 29 76
Jenkins 429 5002.33 30 63
Johnson 415 4295.62 22 57
Jones 560 1958.66 9 49
Lamar 372 1922.78 18 42
Lanier 295 2849.97 5 15
Laurens 1661 3511.92 75 142
Lee 700 2335.59 26 104
Liberty 1125 1817.33 22 110
Lincoln 213 2621.54 7 24
Long 252 1265.38 3 19
Lowndes 3920 3325.47 82 200
Lumpkin 926 2739.48 14 92
Macon 234 1801.66 10 47
Madison 704 2332.9 8 58
Marion 192 2315.21 8 20
McDuffie 605 2801.31 14 69
McIntosh 293 2011.4 7 30
Meriwether 546 2597.53 13 72
Miller 266 4614.85 1 10
Mitchell 811 3677 45 149
Monroe 699 2521.01 52 84
Montgomery 311 3371.64 5 23
Morgan 485 2534.23 3 38
Murray 840 2086.39 6 52
Muscogee 6048 3156.15 170 668
Newton 2610 2323.01 90 272
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16541 0 160 642
Oconee 761 1823.32 26 64
Oglethorpe 335 2198.16 11 45
Paulding 2806 1626.27 54 143
Peach 670 2447.49 24 105
Pickens 619 1846.11 10 56
Pierce 612 3131.24 20 81
Pike 333 1765.64 10 31
Polk 1490 3426.71 18 102
Pulaski 313 2873.4 22 37
Putnam 695 3175.69 25 68
Quitman 33 1438.54 1 6
Rabun 344 2025.2 10 46
Randolph 331 4900.8 29 55
Richmond 7147 3533.92 162 569
Rockdale 1865 1963.98 37 225
Schley 105 1990.52 2 16
Screven 417 3000 10 44
Seminole 361 4434.89 9 24
Spalding 1341 1940.38 61 188
Stephens 1083 4113.49 38 116
Stewart 523 8533.2 14 81
Sumter 934 3176.98 62 200
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 22
Taliaferro 22 1348.04 0 2
Tattnall 840 3305.66 11 61
Taylor 213 2676.55 11 32
Telfair 391 2499.36 19 40
Terrell 329 3885.67 32 74
Thomas 1497 3369.27 64 168
Tift 1803 4415.87 57 223
Toombs 1331 4932.74 49 104
Towns 341 2833.64 9 37
Treutlen 261 3821.94 10 29
Troup 2822 4007.73 100 310
Turner 306 3789 24 48
Twiggs 197 2436.31 7 48
Union 777 3066.9 20 81
Unknown 2206 0 7 56
Upson 799 3040.68 62 81
Walker 1569 2253.99 36 81
Walton 1836 1916.21 55 178
Ware 1509 4208.85 60 180
Warren 152 2917.47 5 23
Washington 676 3329.72 8 51
Wayne 1140 3803.3 30 110
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 336 4248.32 11 20
White 848 2670.19 19 101
Whitfield 4625 4418.56 60 241
Wilcox 247 2810.01 20 50
Wilkes 268 2676.25 5 30
Wilkinson 341 3823.3 18 61
Worth 535 2656.14 30 90
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,235,804 (2,933,679 reported molecular tests; 302,125 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 318,026* (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,552 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,021 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
