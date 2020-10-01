|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies made two arrests in connection with an Aug. 27 shooting that happened in Macon.
Authorities identified the two suspects as:
- Brandon Jaden Cole, 18
- Jonas Mason Walker, 21
The incident stems from a shooting that happened near Napier Avenue on Aug. 27 at 9:43 p.m.
Deputies say they responded to a person shot call. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman shot in the arm.
Authorities say the victim and her two passengers traveled on Montpelier and Pio Nono Avenue when they heard a “car backfiring.” However, she noticed she had been shot in the arm.
Paramedics took the victim to Medical Center Navicent Health. The hospital has since treated and released her.
No one reported any other injuries in this incident.
Brandon Cole charges
Deputies arrested Cole on warrants for:
- (3) counts of aggravated assault
- criminal damage to property
- Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Jonas Walker charges
Deputies took Walker to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on warrants for:
- (3) counts of aggravated assault
- criminal damage to property
Finally, Authorities have set a both for neither Walker nor Cole at this time.