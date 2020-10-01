Dublin student Chromebooks on backorder until at least November

|
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students in Dublin will have to do without Chromebook for a few weeks. Officials with Dublin City Schools say they ordered the devices in the summer for the entire student body.
The Chromebooks were supposed to arrive in September, but the vendor says there is a backorder until at least November due to several factors, including a nationwide demand and COVID-19 restrictions on imports.
“Device demand in K-12 nationwide is up exponentially year-over-year and supply remains constrained from COVID and restrictions on import,” according to a representative with CDW.
In the meantime, Dublin school leaders say they are supplying devices to students in the most need. Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams says the district’s Technology Department is supplying all students with devices who indicated a need as part of a Technology Needs Assessment Survey conducted over the summer.