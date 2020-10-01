Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Police are investigating after a person is dead following a suicide in Warner Robins.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, Warner Robins Police responded to a welfare check near the 300 block of Tyson Glen Drive, after the victim allegedly sent texts referencing suicide.

Police say when they arrived at the home, a shot was fired inside.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the SWAT team arrived shortly after where they broke down the door and used a robot to look through the home.

Police say that’s when they found the body of a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We do get a lot of suicide attempt calls or calls where they are thinking about that. Sadly, it’s quite a few. We deal with it the best we can, and try to talk to them, and get them the help that they need. For many of them this is a cry for help,” said Chief John Wagner from the Warner Robins Police Department.

Chief Wagner says they do not release names in suicide situations, but says the victim was the only person inside the home. Police are still investigating.

If you or anyone else you know is distressed and contemplating suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.