Macon-Bibb Municipal Court waiving fees and fines for October

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC?WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County’s Municipal Court is waiving additional fees and fines all this month to help settle outstanding violations and reduce arrests. The goal is to promote lawful driving privileges, settle outstanding violations with the court and prevent arrests.
The amnesty program is for individuals with past due traffic citations, in failure to appear status and/or have active bench warrants.
According to a Macon-Bibb County news release, if you pay your fines in full, all contempt fees will be forgiven. If you require a mandatory court appearance, you will be granted a future court date. And all failures to appear, warrants, and warrant fees will be cleared and forgiven.
You can go to the Municipal Court, within the Courthouse at 601 Mulberry Street, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Masks must be worn when appearing in the courthouse for any reason. If you are unable to wear a mask due to health reasons, please contact the court at (478) 751-7154 or by email court@maconbibb.us. to explain you are unable to wear a mask due to health reasons.
Cash, money order, cashier checks, and credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, and Discover Card, only) can be excepted for forms of payment. Personal checks will not be accepted. For more information, contact the Macon-Bibb Municipal Court at 478-751-7154 or court@maconbibb.us.