Macon-Bibb Municipal Court waiving fees and fines for October

The amnesty program is for individuals with past due traffic citations, in failure to appear status and/or have active bench warrants.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
15
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC?WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County’s Municipal Court is waiving additional fees and fines all this month to help settle outstanding violations and reduce arrests. The goal is to promote lawful driving privileges, settle outstanding violations with the court and prevent arrests.

The amnesty program is for individuals with past due traffic citations, in failure to appear status and/or have active bench warrants.

According to a Macon-Bibb County news release, if you pay your fines in full, all contempt fees will be forgiven. If you require a mandatory court appearance, you will be granted a future court date. And all failures to appear, warrants, and warrant fees will be cleared and forgiven.

You can go to the Municipal Court, within the Courthouse at 601 Mulberry Street, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Masks must be worn when appearing in the courthouse for any reason. If you are unable to wear a mask due to health reasons, please contact the court at (478) 751-7154 or by email court@maconbibb.us. to explain you are unable to wear a mask due to health reasons.

Cash, money order, cashier checks, and credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, and Discover Card, only) can be excepted for forms of payment. Personal checks will not be accepted. For more information, contact the Macon-Bibb Municipal Court at 478-751-7154 or court@maconbibb.us.

Previous articleWRPD: 1 dead after self-inflicted gunshot
Next articleHOPE Center using $600K grant to lower HIV/AIDS transmission rate
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.