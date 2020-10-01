Macon family presents $8,500 check to Jay’s Hope Foundation

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon family is paying it forward to help children who are battling cancer.

Cancer survivor Carleesia Hinton and her family presented an $8,500 check to the Jay’s Hope Foundation.

“I really think with Childhood cancer, we’re too quiet about it,” said Carla Stephens, mother of Carleesia Hinton. “You know we need to be more aware, and if you have a happy healthy child, you need to be very thankful because these children go through so much.”

Stephens says part of the idea to give back is in memory of her other daughter, who passed away from brain cancer.

“It’s very important. Having a family that experienced this with two children — Jay’s Hope was really there for us,” Stephens said. “When we had to leave our jobs and care for our children, they were there.”

What will the check provide?

Carleesia and her mother say the check will provide more resources for families with children battling cancer.

“We’re doing this in memory of our daughter who passed away with brain cancer,” Carla said. “And in honor of our other daughter who had Hodgkin’s lymphoma but she survived. She’s a healthy almost 20-year-old.”

“My sister died in 2009 and it’s 2020 so from 2009 to now, it’s been a really big help,” Hinton said. “Now that I’m older, it’s better because I get to do this and I get to give back, I’ve always told my mom that if I become a millionaire, that can have all my money because they have been such a big help.”

The funds will also help provide direct support services to more than 550 families statewide. Nearly half of those families live in Middle Georgia.