Second cold front of week to move through

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Welcome to October where Fall weather is in order for the foreseeable future!

TODAY.

Under another blue sky this afternoon temperatures will warm into the low and middle 80’s across the area. Another dry and pleasant day is in store as another cold front traverses the southeast. Under a mostly clear sky this evening the temperatures will fall into the low and middle 50’s once again.

TOMORROW.

Behind the cold front, drier and cooler air will be strengthened across the Peach State. High temperatures tomorrow will make it into the middle 70’s under a sunny sky. If you have any Friday night football plans, make sure to grab a coat. Temperatures will fall into the 50’s by the end of the game.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Any outdoor Fall festivities you have this weekend are a GO! It is going to be a picture perfect weekend that will see temperatures warm into the upper 70’s on both afternoons. The dry weather will continue through the middle of next week as temperatures climb into the low 80’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).