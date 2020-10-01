UPDATE (Thursday, October 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 1, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/1/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  319,334 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 1.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1043 5619.31 29 91
Atkinson 446 5354.14 3 58
Bacon 599 5252.54 14 47
Baker 84 2695.76 4 20
Baldwin 2127 4787.52 57 168
Banks 498 2492.24 8 68
Barrow 2240 2593.1 48 246
Bartow 2960 2672.18 87 296
Ben Hill 791 4752.18 25 81
Berrien 460 2386.39 12 22
Bibb 6097 4007.23 173 854
Bleckley 438 3411.75 21 27
Brantley 347 1807.1 10 33
Brooks 524 3331.85 26 55
Bryan 1159 2961.39 11 81
Bulloch 2895 3643.02 28 133
Burke 826 3697.07 10 86
Butts 669 2657.5 42 54
Calhoun 247 3910.08 8 47
Camden 1306 2421.93 13 55
Candler 466 4300.08 19 32
Carroll 2819 2346.84 68 158
Catoosa 1212 1762.37 18 77
Charlton 638 4814.73 7 25
Chatham 8548 2925.63 166 770
Chattahoochee 1678 15610.75 1 14
Chattooga 792 3197.93 22 56
Cherokee 6159 2310.06 93 491
Clarke 5105 3933.61 44 229
Clay 121 4238.18 2 9
Clayton 7114 2333.7 161 644
Clinch 380 5709.13 6 28
Cobb 19829 2508.13 427 1791
Coffee 2079 4830.17 50 309
Colquitt 1898 4181.26 34 155
Columbia 3796 2392.97 61 183
Cook 553 3171.42 13 61
Coweta 2637 1734.86 48 133
Crawford 168 1373.9 5 26
Crisp 573 2570.77 17 72
Dade 286 1769.58 5 21
Dawson 838 3101.29 8 76
Decatur 1173 4456.35 29 91
DeKalb 18938 2387.68 369 2124
Dodge 434 2129.02 12 42
Dooly 340 2537.31 14 52
Dougherty 3163 3518.16 187 647
Douglas 3621 2383.71 71 413
Early 506 4987.19 33 37
Echols 241 6072.06 2 9
Effingham 1464 2286.57 24 98
Elbert 698 3684.35 5 45
Emanuel 1083 4778.5 32 78
Evans 433 4051.65 6 36
Fannin 686 2606.38 24 53
Fayette 1896 1613.01 50 105
Floyd 3259 3261.74 45 247
Forsyth 4160 1647.48 46 327
Franklin 765 3279.18 13 59
Fulton 27790 2528.25 577 2429
Gilmer 830 2641.88 12 79
Glascock 39 1289.26 2 4
Glynn 3494 4060.57 96 289
Gordon 1880 3238.64 37 117
Grady 796 3243.68 22 91
Greene 509 2719.45 24 57
Gwinnett 27733 2855.7 409 2707
Habersham 1700 3711.79 71 227
Hall 9498 4602.88 158 979
Hancock 397 4845.6 43 67
Haralson 493 1604.71 9 28
Harris 799 2301.8 22 88
Hart 522 1999.46 13 67
Heard 199 1608.73 5 15
Henry 5307 2212.49 103 216
Houston 3166 2016.06 82 379
Irwin 313 3318.14 4 38
Jackson 2035 2724.23 33 165
Jasper 221 1556.45 4 21
Jeff Davis 725 4786.11 20 49
Jefferson 805 5256.97 29 77
Jenkins 435 5072.29 30 63
Johnson 416 4305.97 22 57
Jones 565 1976.15 9 49
Lamar 374 1933.12 18 42
Lanier 297 2869.29 5 15
Laurens 1671 3533.07 75 143
Lee 703 2345.6 26 105
Liberty 1129 1823.79 23 110
Lincoln 213 2621.54 7 24
Long 253 1270.4 3 19
Lowndes 3942 3344.14 82 203
Lumpkin 930 2751.32 14 93
Macon 235 1809.36 10 47
Madison 706 2339.53 8 58
Marion 192 2315.21 8 20
McDuffie 607 2810.58 14 69
McIntosh 294 2018.26 7 30
Meriwether 546 2597.53 13 72
Miller 270 4684.25 1 10
Mitchell 818 3708.74 45 149
Monroe 700 2524.61 52 85
Montgomery 317 3436.69 5 23
Morgan 487 2544.68 3 38
Murray 844 2096.32 6 52
Muscogee 6070 3167.63 170 670
Newton 2617 2329.25 91 274
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16324 0 160 640
Oconee 766 1835.3 26 64
Oglethorpe 339 2224.41 11 45
Paulding 2827 1638.44 55 143
Peach 674 2462.1 24 105
Pickens 621 1852.07 10 56
Pierce 614 3141.47 20 81
Pike 343 1818.66 10 31
Polk 1498 3445.1 18 104
Pulaski 314 2882.59 22 37
Putnam 699 3193.97 25 68
Quitman 34 1482.13 1 6
Rabun 366 2154.72 10 46
Randolph 331 4900.8 29 55
Richmond 7180 3550.24 164 571
Rockdale 1872 1971.36 37 227
Schley 105 1990.52 2 16
Screven 420 3021.58 10 46
Seminole 366 4496.31 9 24
Spalding 1347 1949.07 61 188
Stephens 1094 4155.27 38 118
Stewart 523 8533.2 14 81
Sumter 935 3180.38 62 200
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 23
Taliaferro 22 1348.04 0 2
Tattnall 844 3321.4 11 61
Taylor 214 2689.12 11 32
Telfair 393 2512.15 20 40
Terrell 329 3885.67 32 74
Thomas 1500 3376.02 65 168
Tift 1805 4420.77 57 225
Toombs 1343 4977.21 50 105
Towns 342 2841.95 10 38
Treutlen 263 3851.22 10 29
Troup 2833 4023.35 100 312
Turner 306 3789 24 49
Twiggs 199 2461.04 8 48
Union 779 3074.8 20 82
Unknown 2181 0 7 51
Upson 804 3059.71 62 82
Walker 1591 2285.59 38 84
Walton 1847 1927.69 55 182
Ware 1512 4217.22 60 181
Warren 153 2936.66 5 24
Washington 685 3374.05 8 51
Wayne 1145 3819.98 30 110
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 340 4298.9 11 20
White 873 2748.91 19 102
Whitfield 4651 4443.4 61 245
Wilcox 248 2821.39 22 51
Wilkes 267 2666.27 5 29
Wilkinson 341 3823.3 18 62
Worth 536 2661.11 30 90
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,257,615 (2,954,392 reported molecular tests; 303,223 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 319,334* (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,668 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,063 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 1, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

