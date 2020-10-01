WRPD: 1 dead after self-inflicted gunshot

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead after a self-inflicted gunshot Thursday afternoon.
That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which says officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Tyson Glen Drive for a welfare check just after 3 p.m.
Officers tried to make contact with a person inside the home who had sent texts alluding to committing suicide, according to the release. While attempting to make contact with the person, a shot was fired inside the home.
“All first responders went to a safer position and the SWAT team was activated,” the release says.
The SWAT team breached the front door, and with the use of a robot and other tools, made contact with a deceased person.
“The shot fired earlier was sadly self-inflicted,” the release says.
“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family of the deceased. Peer counseling is offered to officers and all first responders that responded to the scene.”
The person’s identity has not been released.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 if you or anyone you know is distressed and contemplating suicide.