Fall temps and sunshine stick around this weekend

Cecilia Reeves
A cold front moved through Middle Georgia overnight and brought a nice cool down to the southeast. Highs today were limited to the mid 70’s and should stay in this same range through the weekend.

High pressure will mainly be controlling the weather through the weekend which means we will be staying dry and clear.

Through the day on Monday, a cold front will push through (yes, again), but won’t bring many changes to the area for next week.

In fact the front will just install another area of high pressure over Middle Georgia. This will allow us to warm back up to the low 80’s, returning to seasonal norms.

The current forecast keeps things dry in Middle Georgia through the end of the week. Of course things could change if the tropics start getting more active (and they might…).

As of the 8 pm update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Gamma has formed and is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is not forecast to impact Middle Georgia, but we could see more activity in the tropics next week, so don’t let your guard down.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.