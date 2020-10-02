Byron Police Department receives grant for traffic enforcement success

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) awarded Byron Police a grant totaling $18,396.80.

Shelby Coates
BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia is honoring the Byron Police Department when it comes to saving lives on the road.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) awarded Byron Police a grant totaling $18,396.80. The GOHS say this is to recognize the police department for its life-saving work within the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network.

According to a Byron Police news release, the funds will help the department continue year-around seat belt, speed and impaired driving campaigns.

“We want to make sure they can continue their region-wide efforts to protect Georgia motorists from drunk and otherwise dangerous drivers,” said GOHS Law Enforcement Services Director Roger Hayes. “They’ve proven their dedication and this grant serves not only as recognition for that hard work, but as means for continuing the GOHS mission of reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities on our roads.”

The Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network is made up of law enforcement agencies in 12 counties, which include Bibb, Twiggs, Houston, Peach, Macon, Crawford, Pulaski, Dooly, Wilcox, Bleckley, Crisp and Turner counties.

