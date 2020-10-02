It’s the Law: Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’S Shelby Coates via Skype for “Its’ the Law.”
This week Davis breaks down the Breonna Taylor case out of Louisville, Kentucky. Police shot and killed Taylor while serving a no-knock warrant in March 2020. A grand jury decided to not directly charge any of the officers in her death. However, one officer was charged with wanton endangerment.
Davis explains grand jury proceedings, the wanton endangerment charge and his opinion on no-knock warrants.
