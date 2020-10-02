It’s the Law: Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC'S Shelby Coates via Skype for "Its' the Law."

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
15
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’S Shelby Coates via Skype for “Its’ the Law.”

This week Davis breaks down the Breonna Taylor case out of Louisville, Kentucky. Police shot and killed Taylor while serving a no-knock warrant in March 2020. A grand jury decided to not directly charge any of the officers in her death. However, one officer was charged with wanton endangerment.

Davis explains grand jury proceedings, the wanton endangerment charge and his opinion on no-knock warrants.

Previous articleByron Police Department receives grant for traffic enforcement success
Next articleLivestock event at Perry fairgrounds resumes with safety guidelines
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.