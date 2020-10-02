Livestock event at Perry fairgrounds resumes with safety guidelines

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2020 Georgia National Fair has been canceled, but some events will continue with safety guidelines.
According to the Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Keaton Walker, under state regulations, the fairground will host the youth FAA and 4H livestock show.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s livestock event is private and only open to participants and their immediate family.
Walker says she is happy they were able to save parts of the events although not the main event. She says kids have worked with the animals year-round to compete and want to showcase their work.
“They come and compete over a span of several days and then throughout that course of the period they are judged on different categories,” Walker said. “Showmanship, weight, class, and then they have an overall grand champion and those champions will walk away with a livestock trailer that was donated for them to use for a solid year.”
The livestock show will be October 8-18, only on weekends. The event is closed to the public.