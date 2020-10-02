Macon Bacon hires new head baseball coach

Montezz Allen
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Bacon have hired Kyle MacKinnon as their new head baseball coach. Team President Brandon Raphael announced the news Friday.

MacKinnon has been an associate head coach at McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas the last five years.

He spent the summer as the interim manager of the Mandan Flickertails, which competed in the Northwoods league.

MacKinnon, a native of Caledon, Ontario, worked two summers as an Assistant Coach in the Western Major Baseball League with the Medicine Hat Mavericks and the Fort McMurray Giants.

He also helped with the Ontario Blue Jays and worked with the Barrie Bay Cats.

The Bacon won the Southern Ball Series Championship, and is expected to start the 2021 season in May. The schedule for next season is expected to be released later this year.

Montezz Allen
Montezz Allen joined 41NBC as a sports reporter in 2019.