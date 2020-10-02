Macon Bibb approves temporary street vendor policy

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An effort to stop illegal sidewalk sales while helping entrepreneurs impacted by COVID-19, Macon-Bibb commissioners approved a temporary modification to its street vendor policy. The move makes it easier for people to obtain a permit to sell.

According to the county, selling products on the street without a permit is illegal and vendors will be fined. Now, a new temporary street vendor policy is in effect for Macon-Bibb County.

According to Mayor Pro-Tem Al Tillman, the revised policy states that each vendor must have a business license, insurance, and pay a reduced fee of $25.

“It used to be $100,” said Tillman.

Tillman says to get a temporary sidewalk sale permit, you must go to the county’s Office of Business Development Services with documentation including a description of items to be sold, a site plan of the proposed area, and any permits required by the department of health.

“You don’t even have to go through planning and zoning if you are on the city’s right away,” shared Mayor Pro Tem.

However, Tillman says vendors must allow five feet of sidewalk for pedestrians to walk. Also, the vendor cannot be within 50 feet of another business selling similar food or products.

“The old policy was at least 200 feet apart,” said Tillman.

Tillman adds vendors cannot be with 25 feet of any brick in mortar business that received approval for a vendor permit before.

The owner of Loy’s Farmers Market says Cherokee Center on Pio Nono is a perfect location and has been for three years.nHe says he doesn’t have to compete, business is great, and he’s his boss.

“We choose this location because you have an ice machine here, you have a family dollar, you get good traffic on this location,” said Young.

Owners at Mims Grocery on Mumford Road say they support the modified policy because they know how difficult it can be to start. They say with their business flourishing over 50 years people need to start somewhere.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re white, black, Hispanic. We need your support in business,” owner Ronnie Mims.

Mims says without consumer support, there is no business. He says before the family business he started out on a grill when he realized how much he impacted the neighborhood.

“We are trying to keep the crime rate down in this area, we try to stay focused helping homeless people in the area,” said Ronnie.

Doug Mims says entrepreneurship is so powerful because of the freedom it gives people to support their families.

Mims says with COVID-19 happening that ruined financial opportunities for most. He says this permit can help change that.

“I don’t know if the COVID is going to be through by the first of the year but the expansion of black-owned businesses and everything else needs to be possible,” said Doug Mims.

Tillman says the temporary policy ends January 1, but he hopes to extend it. Tilman says he is also working to create a permanent area just for vendors within Macon that way entrepreneurs can create a long-term area to make a living.

All pushcarts and booths must be removed from the sidewalk by 10 pm. No vendor may sell on any sidewalk earlier than 7 am.