Navicent raises breast cancer awareness with survivors parade

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors at Medical Center, Navicent Health, hosted a survivors parade.
“It’s an important celebration and it allows them to show that we’re out there beating cancer, and indeed it is something that you can survive,” said Dr. Paul Dale, Surgical Oncologist.
The caravan showcased women who have been cancer-free from five months to thirty years. Each car decorated in pink to show support for those fighting breast cancer
Deloris Middleton has been cancer-free for 30 years. She expresses gratitude for the life she lives.
“I’m grateful that I have been able to do the things that I’ve done and to still be here, I’m 80 years old,” Middleton said.
Jill Hancock, Nurse Director at the Breast Care Center, hopes the parade will raise awareness about the importance of early detection.
“Looking at all the signs on the cars, how many years these ladies have survived, a lot of this was due to early detection getting your mammograms every year so they can detect those subtle changes as they happen,” Hancock said.
The cars that lapped around the hospital were met with cheers from the staff and community.
Dr. Dale also says he’s proud to help prolong lives.
“To be able to give life and to give hope and to give someone survivorship and the ability to come out is absolutely fantastic,” Dr. Dale said. “It’s hard to put it into words.”
Upcoming Event:
The hospital will host a mammogram marathon from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 22, and offer free mammogram tests.