Officials say 2020 Census rate is low in Macon-Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Census workers push for people to respond to the 2020 census, the Macon-Bibb county rate is low.
Officials say self-response numbers are under 51%.
As part of the rating, workers had to suspend field operations from March 15 to May 11 due to COVID-19, which impacted households on receiving census materials.
Assistance Regional Census Manager, Marilyn Stephens, says they’re working to have everyone counted because communities could miss out on billions of dollars.
“That is part of the reason why many people did not self-response,” Stephens said. “Many of them did not have connectivity to the internet, so there were a lot of extenuating circumstances.”
Stephens says filling out the Census should be a major priority for everyone.