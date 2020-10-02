UPDATE (Friday, October 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 2, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/2/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  320,634 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 2.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1054 5678.57 29 95
Atkinson 447 5366.15 3 58
Bacon 602 5278.85 14 47
Baker 84 2695.76 4 20
Baldwin 2132 4798.78 57 167
Banks 501 2507.26 8 68
Barrow 2259 2615.1 48 246
Bartow 2983 2692.94 88 298
Ben Hill 795 4776.21 26 81
Berrien 461 2391.58 12 22
Bibb 6115 4019.06 175 856
Bleckley 444 3458.48 21 27
Brantley 350 1822.73 10 33
Brooks 525 3338.21 26 55
Bryan 1163 2971.61 11 81
Bulloch 2908 3659.38 28 132
Burke 828 3706.02 10 87
Butts 674 2677.37 43 54
Calhoun 250 3957.57 8 47
Camden 1313 2434.91 13 56
Candler 468 4318.54 19 32
Carroll 2840 2364.32 69 160
Catoosa 1226 1782.73 19 78
Charlton 639 4822.28 7 25
Chatham 8596 2942.06 166 777
Chattahoochee 1678 15610.75 1 13
Chattooga 800 3230.23 22 56
Cherokee 6185 2319.81 93 492
Clarke 5145 3964.43 44 229
Clay 121 4238.18 3 9
Clayton 7121 2335.99 162 644
Clinch 380 5709.13 7 28
Cobb 19872 2513.57 429 1801
Coffee 2084 4841.78 51 310
Colquitt 1907 4201.09 34 155
Columbia 3818 2406.84 61 184
Cook 554 3177.15 14 61
Coweta 2646 1740.78 48 133
Crawford 169 1382.07 5 26
Crisp 581 2606.67 17 72
Dade 287 1775.77 5 21
Dawson 839 3104.99 8 76
Decatur 1181 4486.74 29 91
DeKalb 19030 2399.28 371 2136
Dodge 437 2143.73 12 42
Dooly 345 2574.63 14 52
Dougherty 3164 3519.27 187 647
Douglas 3633 2391.61 69 416
Early 507 4997.04 33 37
Echols 242 6097.25 2 9
Effingham 1484 2317.81 25 98
Elbert 704 3716.02 5 45
Emanuel 1090 4809.39 32 79
Evans 434 4061.01 6 38
Fannin 698 2651.98 25 58
Fayette 1906 1621.52 52 106
Floyd 3284 3286.76 46 251
Forsyth 4182 1656.19 46 328
Franklin 768 3292.04 13 59
Fulton 27855 2534.16 579 2442
Gilmer 843 2683.26 13 79
Glascock 40 1322.31 2 4
Glynn 3506 4074.52 96 289
Gordon 1894 3262.76 39 120
Grady 797 3247.76 22 91
Greene 511 2730.14 24 57
Gwinnett 27844 2867.13 412 2713
Habersham 1719 3753.28 71 229
Hall 9567 4636.32 158 983
Hancock 398 4857.81 43 67
Haralson 500 1627.5 9 28
Harris 800 2304.68 22 88
Hart 524 2007.12 13 67
Heard 200 1616.81 6 15
Henry 5352 2231.25 103 224
Houston 3180 2024.97 83 379
Irwin 318 3371.14 4 38
Jackson 2049 2742.97 33 168
Jasper 222 1563.49 4 21
Jeff Davis 727 4799.31 20 50
Jefferson 811 5296.15 29 77
Jenkins 437 5095.62 30 63
Johnson 418 4326.67 22 58
Jones 570 1993.63 9 49
Lamar 377 1948.62 18 42
Lanier 297 2869.29 5 15
Laurens 1689 3571.13 75 143
Lee 705 2352.27 26 105
Liberty 1134 1831.87 23 110
Lincoln 214 2633.85 7 24
Long 252 1265.38 3 19
Lowndes 3955 3355.16 82 203
Lumpkin 937 2772.03 14 93
Macon 235 1809.36 10 48
Madison 710 2352.79 8 58
Marion 192 2315.21 8 20
McDuffie 608 2815.21 14 69
McIntosh 294 2018.26 7 30
Meriwether 548 2607.04 13 72
Miller 272 4718.95 1 10
Mitchell 820 3717.81 45 151
Monroe 704 2539.04 52 86
Montgomery 318 3447.53 5 24
Morgan 487 2544.68 3 38
Murray 846 2101.29 6 52
Muscogee 6079 3172.33 170 671
Newton 2620 2331.92 91 272
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16228 0 161 641
Oconee 766 1835.3 26 64
Oglethorpe 342 2244.09 11 45
Paulding 2834 1642.5 57 144
Peach 677 2473.06 24 105
Pickens 623 1858.04 10 56
Pierce 618 3161.93 22 82
Pike 347 1839.87 10 31
Polk 1507 3465.8 18 105
Pulaski 318 2919.31 22 37
Putnam 702 3207.68 25 68
Quitman 34 1482.13 1 7
Rabun 376 2213.59 10 47
Randolph 331 4900.8 29 55
Richmond 7220 3570.02 166 570
Rockdale 1882 1981.89 37 226
Schley 106 2009.48 2 16
Screven 420 3021.58 11 46
Seminole 369 4533.17 9 24
Spalding 1354 1959.2 61 188
Stephens 1107 4204.65 38 118
Stewart 523 8533.2 15 81
Sumter 939 3193.99 63 202
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 24
Taliaferro 22 1348.04 0 2
Tattnall 846 3329.27 11 61
Taylor 216 2714.25 11 32
Telfair 395 2524.93 20 40
Terrell 329 3885.67 32 74
Thomas 1501 3378.27 66 168
Tift 1813 4440.36 57 225
Toombs 1350 5003.15 50 105
Towns 345 2866.88 10 39
Treutlen 263 3851.22 10 30
Troup 2837 4029.03 100 312
Turner 311 3850.92 24 49
Twiggs 200 2473.41 8 48
Union 786 3102.43 20 82
Unknown 2219 0 6 49
Upson 804 3059.71 62 83
Walker 1600 2298.52 38 86
Walton 1850 1930.82 56 184
Ware 1516 4228.38 62 181
Warren 156 2994.24 5 25
Washington 685 3374.05 8 52
Wayne 1148 3829.99 31 110
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 343 4336.83 11 20
White 888 2796.15 19 102
Whitfield 4672 4463.47 61 248
Wilcox 249 2832.76 22 51
Wilkes 267 2666.27 5 29
Wilkinson 345 3868.15 18 63
Worth 538 2671.04 30 91
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,274,564 (2,970,013 reported molecular tests; 304,551 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 320,634* (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,791 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,106 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, October 2, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

