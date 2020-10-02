Veteran receives Airman’s Medal for heroism

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As we remember the Route 66 Harvest Music Festival shooting in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017, one veteran received a medal of honor for his role during the tragedy.
Staff Sergeant Jordan L. Benson was given the Airman’s Medal at a special ceremony at the Museum of Aviation Friday.
The U.S Air Force presents the award to Airmen who distinguished themselves by a heroic act, usually at the voluntary risk of his or her life not involving combat.
Benson helped people at the concert when the deadly mass shooting took place, where 58 people died and 489 were wounded.
“Honestly I’m very humbled that they would even put me in for this award,” Benson said.”I really was just trying to help as many people as I could. I wasn’t thinking of the valiant and all of that other stuff that would come with it.”
His leadership abilities and decisive actions helped save multiple lives.