UPDATE (Saturday, October 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/3/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  322,078 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 3.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1057 5694.74 30 96
Atkinson 447 5366.15 3 58
Bacon 604 5296.39 14 47
Baker 84 2695.76 4 20
Baldwin 2142 4821.28 58 167
Banks 503 2517.27 8 68
Barrow 2268 2625.52 48 247
Bartow 3000 2708.29 88 301
Ben Hill 803 4824.27 26 81
Berrien 461 2391.58 12 22
Bibb 6128 4027.6 177 858
Bleckley 446 3474.06 21 27
Brantley 350 1822.73 10 33
Brooks 526 3344.57 26 55
Bryan 1170 2989.5 11 81
Bulloch 2913 3665.67 28 132
Burke 838 3750.78 10 87
Butts 683 2713.12 43 54
Calhoun 250 3957.57 9 47
Camden 1326 2459.02 13 57
Candler 474 4373.9 20 32
Carroll 2862 2382.64 69 160
Catoosa 1236 1797.27 19 79
Charlton 641 4837.37 7 26
Chatham 8646 2959.18 167 782
Chattahoochee 1683 15657.27 1 13
Chattooga 808 3262.54 22 58
Cherokee 6218 2332.18 93 495
Clarke 5184 3994.48 44 230
Clay 121 4238.18 3 9
Clayton 7159 2348.46 162 648
Clinch 386 5799.28 8 28
Cobb 19968 2525.72 429 1811
Coffee 2094 4865.02 51 310
Colquitt 1911 4209.9 34 155
Columbia 3841 2421.34 61 186
Cook 555 3182.89 14 61
Coweta 2662 1751.3 49 134
Crawford 169 1382.07 5 27
Crisp 583 2615.64 17 73
Dade 289 1788.15 5 21
Dawson 847 3134.6 8 76
Decatur 1200 4558.92 29 92
DeKalb 19084 2406.09 371 2133
Dodge 439 2153.54 12 42
Dooly 346 2582.09 14 52
Dougherty 3170 3525.94 188 649
Douglas 3656 2406.75 69 420
Early 510 5026.61 33 37
Echols 242 6097.25 2 9
Effingham 1497 2338.11 26 99
Elbert 706 3726.58 5 45
Emanuel 1097 4840.28 32 79
Evans 432 4042.29 6 39
Fannin 706 2682.37 25 59
Fayette 1914 1628.33 52 106
Floyd 3308 3310.78 46 251
Forsyth 4200 1663.32 46 329
Franklin 775 3322.05 13 60
Fulton 27994 2546.81 579 2452
Gilmer 852 2711.91 13 80
Glascock 40 1322.31 2 4
Glynn 3511 4080.33 96 293
Gordon 1906 3283.43 40 120
Grady 800 3259.98 22 93
Greene 514 2746.17 24 58
Gwinnett 27986 2881.75 414 2723
Habersham 1731 3779.48 71 229
Hall 9617 4660.55 158 989
Hancock 398 4857.81 43 66
Haralson 511 1663.3 9 28
Harris 802 2310.44 22 88
Hart 527 2018.62 13 67
Heard 201 1624.9 6 15
Henry 5399 2250.84 103 229
Houston 3182 2026.25 84 381
Irwin 323 3424.15 5 38
Jackson 2061 2759.04 34 169
Jasper 224 1577.58 4 21
Jeff Davis 728 4805.91 20 50
Jefferson 814 5315.74 29 77
Jenkins 437 5095.62 30 63
Johnson 419 4337.03 22 58
Jones 571 1997.13 9 49
Lamar 380 1964.13 18 42
Lanier 297 2869.29 5 15
Laurens 1702 3598.61 75 143
Lee 709 2365.62 26 105
Liberty 1140 1841.56 23 110
Lincoln 214 2633.85 7 24
Long 255 1280.44 3 18
Lowndes 3979 3375.52 83 205
Lumpkin 942 2786.82 14 93
Macon 235 1809.36 10 48
Madison 713 2362.73 8 58
Marion 193 2327.26 9 21
McDuffie 614 2842.99 14 70
McIntosh 296 2031.99 7 30
Meriwether 556 2645.1 13 72
Miller 275 4770.99 1 10
Mitchell 823 3731.41 45 152
Monroe 704 2539.04 52 86
Montgomery 321 3480.05 5 24
Morgan 489 2555.13 3 38
Murray 848 2106.26 6 52
Muscogee 6094 3180.15 170 669
Newton 2627 2338.15 91 276
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16137 0 162 646
Oconee 771 1847.28 26 64
Oglethorpe 343 2250.66 11 45
Paulding 2854 1654.09 57 144
Peach 682 2491.32 25 107
Pickens 628 1872.95 10 57
Pierce 620 3172.17 22 82
Pike 347 1839.87 10 31
Polk 1514 3481.9 18 107
Pulaski 318 2919.31 22 37
Putnam 710 3244.23 25 69
Quitman 34 1482.13 1 7
Rabun 378 2225.36 10 48
Randolph 331 4900.8 29 55
Richmond 7245 3582.38 166 576
Rockdale 1892 1992.42 37 226
Schley 106 2009.48 2 16
Screven 423 3043.17 11 46
Seminole 370 4545.45 9 25
Spalding 1355 1960.64 62 189
Stephens 1114 4231.24 38 120
Stewart 523 8533.2 15 81
Sumter 941 3200.79 63 202
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 24
Taliaferro 23 1409.31 0 2
Tattnall 848 3337.14 11 62
Taylor 217 2726.82 11 32
Telfair 395 2524.93 20 40
Terrell 330 3897.48 32 74
Thomas 1505 3387.27 66 168
Tift 1822 4462.41 57 226
Toombs 1359 5036.5 51 105
Towns 348 2891.81 10 40
Treutlen 263 3851.22 11 30
Troup 2845 4040.39 101 316
Turner 316 3912.83 24 50
Twiggs 199 2461.04 9 48
Union 797 3145.85 21 83
Unknown 2248 0 6 52
Upson 806 3067.32 63 84
Walker 1616 2321.51 38 87
Walton 1862 1943.35 56 185
Ware 1521 4242.32 62 181
Warren 156 2994.24 5 25
Washington 689 3393.75 8 52
Wayne 1152 3843.33 31 110
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 345 4362.12 11 20
White 894 2815.04 19 102
Whitfield 4698 4488.31 61 248
Wilcox 249 2832.76 22 51
Wilkes 268 2676.25 5 29
Wilkinson 345 3868.15 18 63
Worth 545 2705.79 30 91
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,307,052 (3,001,381 reported molecular tests; 305,671 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 322,078* (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,924 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,134 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 3, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

