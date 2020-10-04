UPDATE (Sunday, October 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 4, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/4/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  322,925 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 4.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1061 5716.29 30 97
Atkinson 448 5378.15 3 58
Bacon 604 5296.39 14 47
Baker 84 2695.76 4 20
Baldwin 2145 4828.04 58 167
Banks 503 2517.27 8 68
Barrow 2274 2632.46 48 247
Bartow 3007 2714.61 88 301
Ben Hill 807 4848.3 26 81
Berrien 461 2391.58 12 22
Bibb 6136 4032.86 177 858
Bleckley 447 3481.85 21 27
Brantley 351 1827.93 10 33
Brooks 526 3344.57 26 55
Bryan 1175 3002.27 11 81
Bulloch 2922 3677 28 132
Burke 843 3773.16 10 87
Butts 684 2717.09 43 54
Calhoun 250 3957.57 9 47
Camden 1329 2464.58 13 57
Candler 475 4383.13 20 32
Carroll 2874 2392.63 70 160
Catoosa 1237 1798.72 20 79
Charlton 641 4837.37 9 26
Chatham 8652 2961.23 168 782
Chattahoochee 1683 15657.27 1 13
Chattooga 812 3278.69 22 58
Cherokee 6239 2340.06 93 497
Clarke 5198 4005.27 45 231
Clay 121 4238.18 3 9
Clayton 7178 2354.69 162 648
Clinch 390 5859.38 9 28
Cobb 20010 2531.03 429 1816
Coffee 2096 4869.66 52 310
Colquitt 1915 4218.71 35 156
Columbia 3853 2428.91 62 186
Cook 555 3182.89 14 61
Coweta 2669 1755.91 50 134
Crawford 170 1390.25 5 27
Crisp 585 2624.61 18 73
Dade 290 1794.33 5 21
Dawson 848 3138.3 8 76
Decatur 1206 4581.72 29 92
DeKalb 19128 2411.64 371 2137
Dodge 439 2153.54 12 42
Dooly 346 2582.09 14 52
Dougherty 3170 3525.94 188 649
Douglas 3671 2416.63 69 422
Early 513 5056.18 33 37
Echols 242 6097.25 2 9
Effingham 1506 2352.17 26 99
Elbert 709 3742.41 5 46
Emanuel 1102 4862.34 32 79
Evans 432 4042.29 6 39
Fannin 709 2693.77 25 59
Fayette 1922 1635.13 52 108
Floyd 3313 3315.79 47 253
Forsyth 4211 1667.68 47 329
Franklin 775 3322.05 13 60
Fulton 28096 2556.08 579 2454
Gilmer 859 2734.19 13 80
Glascock 40 1322.31 2 4
Glynn 3520 4090.79 96 293
Gordon 1912 3293.77 40 120
Grady 807 3288.51 23 93
Greene 516 2756.85 24 58
Gwinnett 28074 2890.81 414 2725
Habersham 1733 3783.84 71 228
Hall 9618 4661.04 158 989
Hancock 399 4870.01 43 66
Haralson 518 1686.09 9 29
Harris 805 2319.08 22 88
Hart 528 2022.45 13 67
Heard 201 1624.9 6 15
Henry 5416 2257.93 104 231
Houston 3195 2034.53 84 381
Irwin 323 3424.15 5 38
Jackson 2066 2765.73 34 169
Jasper 225 1584.62 4 21
Jeff Davis 730 4819.12 20 50
Jefferson 815 5322.28 30 77
Jenkins 438 5107.28 30 63
Johnson 420 4347.38 22 58
Jones 573 2004.13 10 49
Lamar 381 1969.3 19 42
Lanier 297 2869.29 6 15
Laurens 1719 3634.56 75 143
Lee 710 2368.96 26 105
Liberty 1143 1846.41 23 110
Lincoln 214 2633.85 7 24
Long 256 1285.46 3 18
Lowndes 3987 3382.31 84 206
Lumpkin 940 2780.9 14 93
Macon 236 1817.06 10 49
Madison 714 2366.04 8 58
Marion 193 2327.26 9 21
McDuffie 615 2847.62 14 70
McIntosh 296 2031.99 7 30
Meriwether 558 2654.61 14 73
Miller 278 4823.04 1 10
Mitchell 824 3735.94 45 152
Monroe 706 2546.25 52 86
Montgomery 323 3501.73 5 24
Morgan 489 2555.13 3 38
Murray 853 2118.68 6 52
Muscogee 6100 3183.28 171 670
Newton 2639 2348.83 91 276
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16147 0 163 645
Oconee 771 1847.28 26 64
Oglethorpe 346 2270.34 11 45
Paulding 2860 1657.57 58 144
Peach 684 2498.63 25 107
Pickens 632 1884.88 10 57
Pierce 621 3177.28 22 82
Pike 348 1845.17 10 31
Polk 1516 3486.5 18 107
Pulaski 318 2919.31 22 37
Putnam 715 3267.08 25 69
Quitman 34 1482.13 1 7
Rabun 378 2225.36 10 48
Randolph 331 4900.8 29 55
Richmond 7270 3594.74 167 577
Rockdale 1896 1996.63 37 227
Schley 106 2009.48 2 16
Screven 425 3057.55 11 46
Seminole 373 4582.31 9 25
Spalding 1364 1973.67 62 189
Stephens 1123 4265.42 38 119
Stewart 523 8533.2 15 81
Sumter 941 3200.79 63 202
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 24
Taliaferro 23 1409.31 0 2
Tattnall 850 3345.01 11 62
Taylor 217 2726.82 11 32
Telfair 396 2531.32 20 40
Terrell 331 3909.29 32 74
Thomas 1510 3398.53 66 169
Tift 1823 4464.85 57 226
Toombs 1360 5040.21 51 105
Towns 351 2916.74 10 40
Treutlen 264 3865.87 11 30
Troup 2850 4047.49 101 316
Turner 317 3925.21 24 50
Twiggs 199 2461.04 9 48
Union 803 3169.53 21 84
Unknown 2272 0 6 52
Upson 807 3071.13 63 84
Walker 1618 2324.38 38 87
Walton 1867 1948.57 57 186
Ware 1522 4245.11 62 181
Warren 158 3032.63 5 25
Washington 689 3393.75 8 52
Wayne 1156 3856.68 31 110
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 347 4387.41 11 20
White 892 2808.74 19 101
Whitfield 4722 4511.24 61 248
Wilcox 249 2832.76 23 51
Wilkes 268 2676.25 5 29
Wilkinson 346 3879.36 18 63
Worth 547 2715.72 30 92
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,325,172 (3,018,618  reported molecular tests; 306,554 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 322,925* (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,958 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,162 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 4, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
