Rain chances and humidity return this week ahead of Delta

Today was a beautiful day across Middle Georgia, but unfortunately this streak of beautiful days will be coming to an end this week.

Through the day tomorrow we will see a quick increase in not only cloud cover, but also humidity. A few showers will be possible tomorrow as a stationary boundary pushes north.

Rain will be isolated across the area tomorrow, but we are going to see more rain by the end of the week.



This brings us to Hurricane Delta, which is rapidly intensifying and moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

Delta is forecast to make landfall somewhere between Texas and Western Florida.



We will once again be on the side of the storm that has the highest risk of heavy rain and spin up tornadoes. What will be important after landfall is the path of the storm north.

Based on the latest forecast, Delta will potentially be pushed further north and keep the heaviest rain to the north and west. This would still put us at risk of severe storms, but we will know more about that as we head through the rest of the week.



The current forecast looks like a best case scenario for Middle Georgia picking up just a bit of rain through the weekend.

Obviously, this is the hope for our area, but just a minor shift of the forecast path will bring heavy rain to the area, so we need to stay ready for potentially heavy rain.



Not only are we going to see that increase in rain chances and humidity through the week, but we are going to see a pretty dramatic (and short lived) warm up. Highs will be back in the mid 80’s by Wednesday before we start to see rain and cloud cover keeping us a bit cooler into the weekend.