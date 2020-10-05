Angie’s List Report: Improving air quality in your home

Listen to the content of this post:

Your home should be a place where you can sit back, relax, and take a deep breath – literally. But with rising concerns about air quality — both indoors and out.

It’s important to understand what can cause problems in your air and what you can do to help.

Tips for getting to the root of your air quality problem

“Identify the source or sources and try to control them,” said Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angie’s List. “Whether it’s an indoor leak in your home that leads to mold, or allergens from outside your home, try to eliminate the source or minimize its pathway in. This can be the most cost-effective way to help improve your indoor air quality.”

Mold, smoke, and allergens can all cause air quality issues. In addition to preventing new contaminants, it’s important to reduce what might already be circulating in your home.

“You can improve the quality of air circulating in your home by cleaning your vents and returns, especially in an older home,” Angie said. “You should also make sure your ductwork is properly sealed to prevent contaminants from being pulled in and blown around your house.”

Changing air filters

Regular maintenance plays a key part in keeping airborne particles at a minimum.

“Changing air filters in your HVAC system on a frequent basis can have a huge impact on your air quality,” Angie said. “Professionals recommend changing filters every 30 days to drastically reduce mold and pollen in your home. This will also help your system run more efficiently.”

Allergens and dust aren’t the only things to worry about. Mold spores and germs can cause breathing issues too. But there’s also a solution to help that.

“If you have air quality issues in your home, consider having a UV light installed in your HVAC system,” Angie said. “This will not only kill mold spores but will also kill bacteria and germs that are in the air passing through your system.”

There are multiple ways that UV lights can be installed in your HVAC system.

Coil sanitizing lights

“Coil sanitizing lights can be installed in your system’s air handler coils, killing mold or bacteria at the location it’s most likely to be found,” Angie said. “Air sanitizing lights can be installed in your ductwork that brings air into the system.”

Lights installed within your coil will remain on constant. Lights within the duct-work will cycle on and off, synced with when the air is actually passing through.

“Although more expensive than DIY, having professionals install and maintain your UV system will help you get the most benefit from it,” Angie said. “You should also expect to have the UV bulbs replaced annually as part of your routine HVAC maintenance.”

With so many ways to help improve air quality indoors, there’s an option for anyone who wants to breathe a little easier.