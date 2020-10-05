Arrest made in Milledgeville deadly shooting on Butler Road

Ray Pollard is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Shane McAfee.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Milledgeville home.

According to Captain Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Ray Pollard is charged with one count of murder. Bartow County deputies helped arrest Pollard in Acworth around 5:00pm Sunday.

Pollard is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Shane McAfee. According to Captain King, deputies responded to McAfee’s home on Butler Road around 10:30 Saturday evening. Deputies reported finding McAfee’s body in the yard with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

King says the suspect and the victim have history. According to King, the victim was dating Pollard’s ex-girlfriend. King also reports that in August, deputies responded to the same home and removed Pollard from the property for trespassing.

King says Pollard is now in the Baldwin County jail and additional charges are expected.

