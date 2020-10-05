Dry weather coming to an end

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Dry weather continues on Monday before a few showers are expected tomorrow.
TODAY.
A sunny sky is in store as we start a new work week! High temperatures will top out near 80° all across the region. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 50’s under a mostly clear sky.
TOMORROW.
After dealing with an extended dry period, rain is back in the forecast for Tuesday. Isolated showers will move through the area under a partly sunny sky. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70’s before falling into the low 60’s overnight.
WEEK AHEAD.
Temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s by Wednesday as a mostly dry day is expected. Rain will return on Thursday and will hang around through the weekend. A tropical system could impact our weather on Friday and into the weekend. Stay tuned for the latest.
