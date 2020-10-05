Bibb deputies: Macon man arrested with large quantities of drugs, guns

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man with “large quantities” of drugs and multiple guns on Sept. 30.
Authorities identified the suspect as 30-year-old D’Angelo Bernard Stokes Jr.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s S.W.A.T. Team conducted a search at a residence in the 1600 block of Hamilton Drive.
During the search, deputies say they found 8.7 pounds of marijuana, six hundred and 91 pills of controlled drugs. They also found other packaging material and digital scales along with five guns.
Authorities say one of the guns showed up as stolen out of Jones County in 2001.
D’Angelo Bernard Stokes Jr. charges
Deputies took Stokes to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- (2) counts of Possession of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II
- (5) counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of with Intent of Marijuana within 1,000 feet of a School
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property Firearm
Authorities have set no bond for Stokes bond at this time.
Crimestoppers
Anyone with information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.