'It's about the safety of families': Pulaski deputies bag candy for Halloween

Peyton Lewis
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is discouraging traditional trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat this year. So the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded in a non-traditional way.

“I said why can’t we just still do trunk or treat bags and have them delivered by the officers and the sheriff to the school?” asked Kay Anderson, sheriff’s office administrator. 

The sheriff’s office canceled their annual Trunk or Treat celebration. They also ask people not to take their children door-to-door.

Sheriff Danny Brannen says Pulaski has been hit hard by COVID-19. He wants to put neither his deputies nor community at risk.

“It’s been pretty rough,” Brannen said. “I think we’ve had 300 and something cases and as of this morning, we’ve had 22 deaths. So we’re trying to avoid any more cases and certainly any more deaths.”

With over 1400 bags of candy to deliver to Pulaski County students, deputies want to make sure children still have a good Halloween.

Deputies also ask that the community donate candy to fill the bags.

Sheriff’s Office Administrator Kay Anderson says she understands the community’s disappointment over the cancellations. 

“I know that it’s upset people because Halloween’s been canceled,” Anderson said. “But it’s about the safety of families and children, it’s not about a bag of candy.”

Sheriff Brannen asks people to use their imaginations this year to stay safe.

“Families can be smarter about Halloween and have it at home, be creative in some of the ways they do it, and still furnish their kids with a good Halloween,” Brannen said.

How to volunteer or donate

The Pulaski Sheriff’s Office needs volunteers to help pack candy bags and box the bags as well. To volunteer, call (478) 783-1521 or visit the sheriff’s office.

