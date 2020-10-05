Uber driver shot in possible case of road rage near Atlanta

|
BROOKHAVEN, Georgia (AP) – Police say an Uber driver has been shot in what they describe as a possible road rage case in an Atlanta suburb.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the driver was shot twice Monday morning in Brookhaven, just northeast of Atlanta.
Brookhaven Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley says the driver had no passengers with him at the time. Police say he was shot in the abdomen and thigh and is expected to survive.
Gurley says police are searching for the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white passenger car.