UPDATE (Monday, October 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
11760
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 5, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/5/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  323,714 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 5.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1067 5748.61 30 97
Atkinson 448 5378.15 3 58
Bacon 605 5305.16 14 47
Baker 84 2695.76 4 20
Baldwin 2149 4837.04 58 167
Banks 503 2517.27 8 68
Barrow 2286 2646.35 48 247
Bartow 3014 2720.93 88 302
Ben Hill 807 4848.3 26 81
Berrien 462 2396.76 12 22
Bibb 6150 4042.06 177 858
Bleckley 449 3497.43 21 27
Brantley 352 1833.14 10 33
Brooks 527 3350.93 26 55
Bryan 1179 3012.49 11 81
Bulloch 2929 3685.81 28 132
Burke 843 3773.16 10 87
Butts 687 2729.01 43 54
Calhoun 250 3957.57 9 47
Camden 1330 2466.43 16 59
Candler 475 4383.13 21 32
Carroll 2882 2399.29 70 161
Catoosa 1238 1800.18 20 79
Charlton 641 4837.37 9 26
Chatham 8672 2968.07 169 782
Chattahoochee 1683 15657.27 1 13
Chattooga 813 3282.73 22 58
Cherokee 6275 2353.56 94 498
Clarke 5202 4008.35 45 233
Clay 121 4238.18 3 9
Clayton 7200 2361.91 163 648
Clinch 390 5859.38 9 28
Cobb 20054 2536.59 431 1817
Coffee 2100 4878.96 53 310
Colquitt 1922 4234.13 35 156
Columbia 3875 2442.78 62 186
Cook 555 3182.89 14 61
Coweta 2675 1759.86 51 134
Crawford 171 1398.43 5 27
Crisp 588 2638.07 18 73
Dade 290 1794.33 5 21
Dawson 848 3138.3 8 76
Decatur 1211 4600.71 32 93
DeKalb 19166 2416.43 372 2138
Dodge 440 2158.45 12 42
Dooly 346 2582.09 14 52
Dougherty 3183 3540.4 188 651
Douglas 3682 2423.87 69 423
Early 513 5056.18 33 38
Echols 242 6097.25 2 9
Effingham 1510 2358.42 26 99
Elbert 709 3742.41 5 47
Emanuel 1105 4875.57 32 79
Evans 433 4051.65 6 39
Fannin 713 2708.97 25 59
Fayette 1925 1637.68 52 108
Floyd 3319 3321.79 47 253
Forsyth 4226 1673.62 47 330
Franklin 778 3334.91 14 60
Fulton 28198 2565.36 579 2454
Gilmer 874 2781.93 13 80
Glascock 40 1322.31 2 4
Glynn 3521 4091.95 96 293
Gordon 1918 3304.11 40 120
Grady 808 3292.58 23 93
Greene 517 2762.19 24 58
Gwinnett 28129 2896.48 417 2726
Habersham 1733 3783.84 71 227
Hall 9639 4671.21 158 989
Hancock 399 4870.01 43 66
Haralson 518 1686.09 9 29
Harris 805 2319.08 22 88
Hart 528 2022.45 13 67
Heard 201 1624.9 6 15
Henry 5429 2263.35 105 232
Houston 3199 2037.07 84 381
Irwin 323 3424.15 6 38
Jackson 2074 2776.44 35 170
Jasper 227 1598.7 4 21
Jeff Davis 730 4819.12 20 50
Jefferson 816 5328.81 30 78
Jenkins 440 5130.6 30 65
Johnson 421 4357.73 22 58
Jones 575 2011.12 10 49
Lamar 381 1969.3 19 42
Lanier 297 2869.29 6 15
Laurens 1727 3651.47 76 143
Lee 714 2382.3 26 105
Liberty 1145 1849.64 23 110
Lincoln 215 2646.15 7 24
Long 256 1285.46 3 18
Lowndes 3996 3389.95 85 206
Lumpkin 939 2777.94 14 93
Macon 236 1817.06 10 49
Madison 718 2379.3 8 58
Marion 193 2327.26 9 21
McDuffie 618 2861.51 14 70
McIntosh 296 2031.99 7 30
Meriwether 560 2664.13 14 73
Miller 278 4823.04 1 10
Mitchell 825 3740.48 45 152
Monroe 710 2560.68 53 86
Montgomery 324 3512.58 5 24
Morgan 490 2560.35 3 38
Murray 853 2118.68 6 52
Muscogee 6111 3189.02 171 670
Newton 2645 2354.17 92 276
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16195 0 164 646
Oconee 772 1849.68 26 64
Oglethorpe 348 2283.46 11 46
Paulding 2864 1659.89 58 144
Peach 684 2498.63 25 107
Pickens 634 1890.84 10 58
Pierce 622 3182.4 22 82
Pike 350 1855.78 10 31
Polk 1517 3488.8 18 107
Pulaski 318 2919.31 22 37
Putnam 720 3289.92 25 69
Quitman 34 1482.13 1 7
Rabun 378 2225.36 10 48
Randolph 331 4900.8 29 55
Richmond 7292 3605.62 167 578
Rockdale 1897 1997.68 37 227
Schley 106 2009.48 2 16
Screven 424 3050.36 11 46
Seminole 373 4582.31 9 25
Spalding 1365 1975.11 62 189
Stephens 1129 4288.21 38 119
Stewart 523 8533.2 15 81
Sumter 941 3200.79 63 202
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 24
Taliaferro 23 1409.31 0 2
Tattnall 851 3348.94 11 62
Taylor 216 2714.25 11 32
Telfair 396 2531.32 20 40
Terrell 331 3909.29 32 74
Thomas 1514 3407.53 66 169
Tift 1828 4477.1 57 226
Toombs 1364 5055.03 51 105
Towns 356 2958.28 10 40
Treutlen 263 3851.22 11 30
Troup 2855 4054.59 101 316
Turner 317 3925.21 24 50
Twiggs 199 2461.04 9 48
Union 806 3181.37 21 85
Unknown 2277 0 7 53
Upson 807 3071.13 63 84
Walker 1620 2327.25 38 87
Walton 1870 1951.7 57 188
Ware 1523 4247.9 62 181
Warren 158 3032.63 5 25
Washington 692 3408.53 8 52
Wayne 1159 3866.68 31 110
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 348 4400.05 12 20
White 894 2815.04 20 101
Whitfield 4727 4516.01 61 248
Wilcox 249 2832.76 23 51
Wilkes 268 2676.25 5 29
Wilkinson 347 3890.57 18 63
Worth 549 2725.65 30 92
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,339,684 (3,032,757 reported molecular tests; 306,927 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 323,714* (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,987 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,192 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, October 5, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

