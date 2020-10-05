|
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As many are registering to vote ahead of the October 5 registration deadline, others check their voting status.
In September, Bleckley County elections officials say there was an uptick of people registering.
In July and August, the county had around 50 new registrations. From the middle of September until now, the county registered more than 75.
While more people are registering, Chief Registrar Cheryl Ates, says others checked their existing registration.
“We have really had more of an increase today on the telephone calls as well as them coming in and a lot of them just want to make sure, but the majority of them that came in on today they have already registered,” Ates said.
EARLY VOTING IN BLECKLEY CO.
- The Board of Elections office will not be open on October 12 in observation of Columbus Day. Voters can start voting on the 13th of October