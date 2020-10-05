|
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With Election Day approaching, the deadline to register to vote in Georgia is today.
Residents wanting to register can do so online through the Secretary of State’s website or at county elections offices.
After registering, the Secretary of State will send your precinct card to your county, who will then send it to you. Your precinct card lets you know where you will vote.
Monroe County Elections Supervisor Kaye Warren says voters will not have to bring their precinct cards.
“We have a website that will tell you all the information you need, and we also put some stuff in the [news] paper, and right outside of our office is register to vote here signs,” Warren said.
Visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s website to verify your voter registration status, check your absentee ballot status, or to find your voting location.