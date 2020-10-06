Coliseum offering free screenings for National Depression Screening Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health will offer free depression screenings on Thursday, October 8th in recognition of National Depression Screening Day.
The day is held annually to educate, raise awareness and screen individuals for depression, anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as offer referral for treatment.
“No matter your age or gender, depression commonly produces feelings of sadness and a loss of interest in things once enjoyed,” said Dr. Cesar Figueroa, M.D., with the Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health. “Knowing these and other symptoms of depression can be the first step in getting help for yourself or a loved one and is why depression screening is so important.”
Screenings will take place at Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health which is located at 340 Hospital Drive in Macon.
Appointments can be made by calling (478) 741-1355.
