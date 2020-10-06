Deputies looking for Thomaston Road Dollar General robber

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for the person they say robbed a dollar store Monday night.
It happened at Dollar General at 5544 Thomaston Road just before 10:30.
A news release from the sheriff’s office says a male entered the store with a gun and demanded money. He ran away with money before deputies arrived. No one was injured.
Deputies say he’s about 5’10” and was wearing dark clothing with his face and hands covered.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
