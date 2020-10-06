Deputies looking for Thomaston Road Dollar General robber

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
16
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for the person they say robbed a dollar store Monday night.

It happened at Dollar General at 5544 Thomaston Road just before 10:30.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says a male entered the store with a gun and demanded money. He ran away with money before deputies arrived. No one was injured.

Deputies say he’s about 5’10” and was wearing dark clothing with his face and hands covered.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleRain chances and humidity return this week ahead of Delta
Next articleNew radio and siren stolen from firetruck
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!