GDOT: Pedestrian killed in Warner Robins, Highway 247 S lanes blocked

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Motorists are being asked to find an alternate route after a pedestrian fatality Tuesday night.
It happened in the southbound lanes of Georgia Highway 246 at Green Street, according to a tweet from GDOT West Central.
Houston County – a fatality accident involving a pedestrian on Georgia 247 southbound at Green Street (MP 19.31) has blocked all lanes. Estimated time of clearance – 12:00 a.m. Use alternate routes! pic.twitter.com/2j1Iwu9qnF
— GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) October 7, 2020
GDOT says the estimated time of clearance is 12 a.m. Check back for updates.
