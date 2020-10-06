GDOT: Pedestrian killed in Warner Robins, Highway 247 S lanes blocked

Tucker Sargent
Pedestrian Accident
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Motorists are being asked to find an alternate route after a pedestrian fatality Tuesday night.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Georgia Highway 246 at Green Street, according to a tweet from GDOT West Central.

GDOT says the estimated time of clearance is 12 a.m. Check back for updates.

