Georgia drivers urged to check for recalls on faulty airbags

SafeAirbags.com reports there are more than 400,000 recalled faulty Takata airbags on Georgia roads.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/41NBC) – SafeAirbags.com reports there are more than 400,000 recalled faulty Takata airbags on Georgia roads. The warning comes after another death connected to a faulty Takata air bag inflator in Mesa, Arizona. Honda says the latest death involved a 2002 Honda Civic.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirms 17 people in the U.S. have been killed due to the airbag defect. That’s why SafeAirbags.com is urging Georgia drivers to check for these airbags by visiting their website or the NHTSA recall page.

If your vehicle is listed as recalled, the owner should call their dealership immediately to schedule a free repair.

Previous articleLaurens County bridge, three others named in $11M GDOT project
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.