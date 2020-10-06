Georgia drivers urged to check for recalls on faulty airbags

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/41NBC) – SafeAirbags.com reports there are more than 400,000 recalled faulty Takata airbags on Georgia roads. The warning comes after another death connected to a faulty Takata air bag inflator in Mesa, Arizona. Honda says the latest death involved a 2002 Honda Civic.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirms 17 people in the U.S. have been killed due to the airbag defect. That’s why SafeAirbags.com is urging Georgia drivers to check for these airbags by visiting their website or the NHTSArecall page.
If your vehicle is listed as recalled, the owner should call their dealership immediately to schedule a free repair.
