|
Listen to the content of this post:
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College partnered with the Salvation Army to provide computer access for the community.
Organizers installed computers at the Salvation Army store to help residents who do not have internet access.
Cynthia Edwards, the director of the Salvation Army, says many kids lack the technological resources needed to learn.
Vision for the computers
With the help of GMC, the program not only benefits the students in the center’s after-school program but also the adults.
“We envision the use of computers for the entire community. But especially for the community across from the Salvation Army at the Riverbend Apartments,” Edwards said. “We also envision helping the community reach the 21st century by assisting in showing them how to navigate technology, which has become a way of life.”
Organizers installed five computers at the Salvation Army store. They are now available for use.