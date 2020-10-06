Hooked On Science: Marble Run

Listen to the content of this post:

MARBLE RUN

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

ALWAYS have an adult present.

ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

NEVER eat or drink anything when performing any experiment.

REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

(2) 11/2” x 6’ Foam Pipe Insulation

Marble

Duct Tape

Scissors

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Using the scissors, cut the foam pipe insulation down the center, in half, lengthwise.

STEP 2: Using the duct tape, attach one of the foam pipe insulation halves to the wall to design a marble run that converts energy from one form to another. Make sure the start of the foam pipe insulation is higher when compared to the end of the foam pipe insulation.

STEP 3: Hold the marble at the start of the foam pipe insulation. Release the marble and observe. What happens? Why?

STEP 4: Rearrange the foam pipe insulation, on the wall, to design a different marble run that converts energy from one form to another. Make sure the start of the foam pipe insulation is higher when compared to the end of the foam pipe insulation.

STEP 5: Hold the marble at the start of the foam pipe insulation. Release the marble and observe. What happens? Why?

EXPLANATION

When holding the marble at the top of the marble run, the marble experiences potential energy. Potential energy is stored energy. Once the marble is released, gravity pulls the marble down, and potential energy is transformed to kinetic energy. Kinetic energy is energy of motion.