Laurens County bridge, three others named in $11M GDOT project

EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Laurens County is one of four Georgia counties benefiting from a more than $11 million bridge replacement project.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is replacing four bridges and working on the roadway approaches within the the $11.4 million project.
In Laurens County, crews will work on the bridge over Pughes Creek on State Route 29 in East Dublin. Improvements include an eight foot shoulder on both sides. The project costs $4.7 million and should wrap up in September 2021.
New bridges are also coming to Burke, Newton and Warren counties.
