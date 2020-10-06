Macon Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates World Habitat Week 2020

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Area Habitat for Humanity is offering a virtual home tour, a restore sale, and a home-court 3-day long pickleball tournament.
Macon Area Habitat for Humanity is holding its World Habitat Week 2020 through a series of events and announcements.
Executive Director Ivey Hall says during the pandemic, people are learning ways to make their homes more livable.
She says they also hope to help families create access to safe, decent, and affordable housing in Bibb County.
“We invite Macon-Bibb County to join in celebrations around the world and reflect on the positive impact of homeownership on families, neighborhoods and the entire community,” Hall said. “While so many continue to shelter in place, and children are learning from home due to the pandemic, we have all been reminded of the importance of a safe and stable place to call home. Now more than ever, we need to support opportunities for those in our community and around the world, to have an affordable place to live.”
List of events, according to a news release
- Monday, October 5 – World Habitat Day
The United Nations established World Habitat Day in 1985 to spotlight the need for adequate shelter worldwide
- Tuesday, October 6 – ReStore Sale
The Macon Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore will host a tool sale during Habitat Week, starting Tuesday and running through Saturday.
- The store hours: Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Address: 690 Holt Avenue
- Wednesday, October 7 – Virtual Home Tour
Macon Area Habitat for Humanity Facebook followers can view a virtual home tour of the latest construction at facebook.com/mahfh.
- Thursday, October 8 – Launch of Light More Homes at Home
For over a decade, Macon Area Habitat for Humanity has partnered with:
- Chick-Fil-A on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd, Mercer University
- Bibb County School System
- Donors and volunteers
This is to celebrate the Christmas season with Light More Homes. Join us for the launch of Light More Homes at Home on facebook.com/mahfh.
- Friday, October 9-Sunday, October 11 – Home Court Tournament
The Home Court Pickleball Tournament will kick off at the Tattnall Square Tennis and Pickleball Center. The affiliate is excited to welcome 150 pickleball players from across the Southeast. Organizers encourage masks and social distancing for attendants.