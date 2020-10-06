Macon-Bibb Fire promotes Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department is reminding residents about fire safety for Fire Prevention Week.

The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department joins the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign: “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

According to the Nation Fire Protection Association, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States.

It says 44% of reported home fires start in the kitchen and nearly 66% of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

Macon-Bibb Fire Educator Jeremy Webb says most kitchen fires are started by grease on the stove. He says the department may see an increase in calls relating to fires during the holiday season.

“Thanksgiving is the number one time we have appliance fires within the home,” said Webb.

Webb says with parents and students home during the pandemic, people should have a few items in your kitchen just in case. He says household items such as baking soda or table salt put out a grease fire or you can use an ABC fire extinguisher.

According to Webb, that specific type of fire extinguisher puts out levels A, B, C fires. Webb says level A fires include items such as paper, wood and plastic.

He says level B fires include flammable liquids like gas or nitrogen and level C fires are electrical in nature and involve outlets and appliances.

“Fire happens when you least expect it,” said Safety and Manager for Bibb County Schools Corey Gobel.

According to Gobel, people can get distracted while at home cooking. He says you should use a timer and avoid distractions such as electronics or TV.

Gobel says to have working smoke alarms and change the batteries every six months. He says you should have an escape plan in case of an emergency and to practice.

“Just having that plan and knowing that plan,” said Gobel.