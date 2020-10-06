Mayor-Elect reviews department directors to improve local government

Jatrissa Wooten
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mayor-Elect Lester Miller is evaluating Macon-Bibb department directors for 90 days.

According to Miller, an email was sent to the County Manager Keith Moffet detailing the process. 

Miller identified some concerns during his campaign. Now he wants to address those issues which include public safety and blighted areas.

Miller says a review is necessary because the community depends on a strong local government with qualified employees. 

Statement from Mayor-Elect Miller

“We are probably only looking at about six of the department, as far as a deep dive out of approximately 25 to 30. So, I think it’s a pretty good result. We will reserve the right to further look at them after January 1. But right now we are conducting an evaluation including looking at the budget in those departments, taking a tour of the operations and looking at the applications of employment and personnel files of each of those individuals affected.”

According to the charter for Macon-Bibb, the mayor-elect can hire and terminate department heads without much oversight.

