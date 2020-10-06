Mom to Mom: Peanut butter banana dog treats

Listen to the content of this post:

We love our fur babies, right? Well, today on Mom to Mom, we’re going to show you how to make a treat they’re going to go wild for.

Ingredients and steps

Today we’re making peanut butter banana dog treats. It’s super easy to do, three ingredients. We’ve got out banana, we’ve got peanut butter, and we’ve got our ground oats.

Set your oven to 350 degrees Mash your banana up Add 1 cup of peanut butter Add a cup and a half of ground oats Blender the content Let chill it for about an hour, just to get it nice and cool Save some of the oats on the side to put it on your paper and roll it out Use a rolling pin to flatten it out Use a cookie cutter to cut Place the cookies on your pan Place in the oven for about 15 minutes or until the edges are just a little bit brown Take them out and let them cool Serve to that fur baby of yours

I’ll tell you, my dog absolutely loves these. You can get this recipe on our Facebook page. And as always, moms, we’ll see you on the next Mom to Mom.