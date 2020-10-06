New radio and siren stolen from firetruck

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Dodge County Volunteer Fire Department wants to know why someone would steal a siren and radio from a firetruck.
Roddy Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Cranford says a newly purchased radio and a siren went missing from a truck about a week ago. He says someone also used that radio to pose as a first responder.
Cranford says the loss is upsetting because the fire department only receives about $6,000 per year, while his department’s expenses average $14,000 annually.
“Being we’re strictly volunteers, we don’t have a lot down here as it is,” Cranford said. “We get limited money from the county. It’s enough money to pay the bills and put fuel in the truck; that is about it.”
Cranford says the stolen radio is worth $800, which the fire department paid for with grant money.
There is a GoFundMe account for the Roddy Fire Department if you want to help replace that radio. Click here to donate.