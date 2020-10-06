Mandatory COVID-19 quarantines down after school changes schedule

|
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changes at Bleckley County High dramatically dropped mandatory quarantines due to contact tracing.
Within the first two weeks of school, administrators say they sent 205 students home due to contact tracing. In early August, the CDC asked schools to enforce a mandatory quarantine for students and staff who tested positive, showed symptoms or had been in contact with anyone with the virus, also known as contact tracing.
Principal Matt Gibbs says he spoke to Bleckley County School Superintendent Steve Smith about switching to an alternating schedule as a solution.
Now, half of the student body comes one day, the other half the next.
Principal Gibbs says since the change; mandatory quarantines stopped from contract tracing. Teachers and students are also building stronger relationships.
“When you only have 11 kids in a classroom vs. having 22, you’re able to get more one-on-one time with them,” Gibbs said. “You’re able to talk with them about deeper conversations, like what’s going on at home, and about life.”
Students not scheduled to go into the building learn virtually those days. Anyone needing assistance or with internet connection issues can schedule a time to go to the school’s tutoring lab.