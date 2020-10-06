Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 28-October 2

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Restaurant Report Card: September 28-October 2
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 28 and Friday, October 2, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)
325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Green Acres Nursing Home
313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
El Amigo Mexican Restaurant
2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Burger King
2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
The Velvet Elvis Supper Club
113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2020
Old Clinton BBQ
2645 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2020
Subway
1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
Bibb County:
Nu-Way Weiners
3990 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
The Bears Den
1191 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery
546 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Domino’s Pizza
600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Olive Garden
4950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Smoothie King
600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Decadent a Coffee and Dessert Bar
530 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5010 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2020
Circle K Store (Food Service)
4775 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2020
Shane’s Rib Shack
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2020
Party Ice
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2020
Bourbon Street Grill
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 106 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
K Family Deli
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 25 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
China Max
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY UNIT G MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
Moon’s Wings & Seafood
4191 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
Crawford County:
Hudson’s BBQ
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Dodge County:
MGA – Runway Cafe
71 AIRPORT RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2020
Houston County:
Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse
733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Pizza Hut
1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Smokes Bar & Grill
1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Arby’s
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Smoothie King
770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Charlie’s Bar & Grill
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Roco’s
715 B HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Decadent A Coffee And Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Mellow Mushroom
710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Oil Lamp Restaurant
401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Bonaire Elementary School (Food Service)
100 ELM ST BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Steak N Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Lindsey Elementary School (Food Service)
81 TABOR DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Wendy’s
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)
2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
China House of Perry
1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Cafe 1601 – Houston Medical Center
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2020
Coffee Corner – Houston Medical Center
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2020
Pizza Hut
1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2020
McDonald’s
3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2020
Five Star Perdue (Food Service)
250 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2020
Skipper John’s
1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2020
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2020
Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2020
Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2020
Cinnaholic
810 GA HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2020
Longhorn Steakhouse
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
McDonald’s – Wal-Mart
2720 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
Waffle House
102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
Nu-Way Weiners
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
Panda Express
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
Fried Green Tomatoes
2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
IHOP
1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
China Express
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
Jones County:
Gray-8-Skate
4151 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Grubb and Stuff
2668 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2020
Clinton Bar-B-Que
4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
Starbucks – Ingles
261 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
Laurens County:
East Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)
960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
East Laurens Middle/High (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
East Laurens Primary School (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Ashley Palisades – Mobile Unit & Mobile Base (Food Service)
950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Macon County:
Oglethorpe BBQ Company
1956 STATE HIGHWAY 49 SOUTH OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Macon County Jail (Food Service)
1956 STATE HIGHWAY 49 SOUTH OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Papa’s Pizza to Go
506-D SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2020
Subway
415 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2020
Monroe County:
Lockett Country Cooking
443 MAIN ST CULLODEN, GA 31016
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Wendy’s
177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2020
McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2020
La Pasadita Cafe
275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2020
Burger King
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
Little Caesars
140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
Peach County:
Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)
814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2020
Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)
700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2010
Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2020
Nu-Way Weiners
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-28-2020
Putnam County:
The Overlook at Great Waters
112 NE PLANTATION DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Eatonton-Putnam Senior Center (Food Service)
100 ULYSSES CT EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Ms. Stella’s
103 HOGAN INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
Taylor County:
Taylor County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
25 W WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Georgia Center (Food Service)
211 GOOSE HOLLOW RD REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Silver Dollar Raceway (Concession Stand)
42 RACEWAY DR REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Twiggs County:
Twiggs County Head Start (Food Service)
12956 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Twiggs County Senior Center (Food Service)
400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
Washington County:
Kelly’s BBQ
490 IRWIN AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2020
China Buffet
662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2020
McDonald’s
702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2020
The Tennille Ice Cream Company
104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2020
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.