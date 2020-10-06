Twiggs County welcomes second wave of students back to school

|
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeffersonville Elementary School is welcoming back another group of students back into the classroom this week.
Kindergarten through 2nd grade will be back in the building, Pre-K returned last week.
Jeffersonville Elementary Principal Rise’ Jenkins says last week gave teachers returning this week a chance to grow familiar with guidelines and protocols.
The students are wearing masks, socially distancing themselves and washing their hands frequently.
Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Smith says she thinks the transition back has been good.
“Even in the lunchroom we modeled for them how to space themselves at the tables, I was just not sure if they would be able to do that and they did a great job,” Smith said. “Keeping those masks on is hard for them at this age, but they’ve done a really good job.”
Smith says the best part of returning to the classroom is the ability to reply to children spontaneously.