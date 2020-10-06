Two drive-thru flu shot clinics set for Macon-Bibb County

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The first of two drive-thru flu shot clinics will take place this week at the Macon-Bibb County Health Department.
The department is encouraging everyone to drive up and get an annual flu shot on Thursday, October 8th and Thursday, October 22nd. Both clinics will take place from 9:00am until 2:00pm at the front of the health department located at 171 Emery Highway.
“Flu shots are an important part of keeping our community safe, healthy and happy,” said Macon-Bibb County Health Department Nurse Manager Veronica Dumas-Dewberry. “Our drive-thru clinics give everyone in our county a chance to conveniently receive their annual vaccine.”
Flu shots given during the drive-thru clinic will be given at no cost to insured visitors. Your insurances will be billed for the vaccine. Uninsured individuals can pay $25 for a regular dose flu shot and $55 for a high dose vaccine for those who are aged 65 or older.
If participating in the drive-thru flu shot clinic, you are asked to wear a face mask covering both the nose and mouth.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports flu season begins in October and can last through May, peaking between December and February. Flu shots are also available at the health department during normal clinical hours. Appointments are required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Call 478-745-0411 to schedule an appointment.