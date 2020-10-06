UPDATE (Tuesday, October 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/6/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  324,650 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 6.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1072 5775.55 33 98
Atkinson 449 5390.16 4 58
Bacon 609 5340.23 14 47
Baker 84 2695.76 4 20
Baldwin 2151 4841.54 58 167
Banks 505 2527.27 8 68
Barrow 2310 2674.14 48 248
Bartow 3041 2745.3 88 304
Ben Hill 812 4878.34 26 82
Berrien 463 2401.95 12 23
Bibb 6168 4053.89 181 865
Bleckley 452 3520.8 21 28
Brantley 354 1843.56 10 33
Brooks 528 3357.28 26 55
Bryan 1187 3032.94 11 81
Bulloch 2934 3692.1 28 133
Burke 845 3782.11 10 88
Butts 704 2796.54 43 54
Calhoun 250 3957.57 9 47
Camden 1331 2468.29 16 61
Candler 476 4392.36 21 33
Carroll 2892 2407.61 70 165
Catoosa 1246 1811.81 20 79
Charlton 641 4837.37 9 27
Chatham 8718 2983.82 169 785
Chattahoochee 1689 15713.09 1 13
Chattooga 815 3290.8 22 58
Cherokee 6289 2358.81 94 503
Clarke 5218 4020.68 45 234
Clay 121 4238.18 3 9
Clayton 7182 2356.01 163 646
Clinch 391 5874.4 9 28
Cobb 20120 2544.94 435 1827
Coffee 2102 4883.6 54 311
Colquitt 1935 4262.77 36 156
Columbia 3883 2447.82 62 186
Cook 555 3182.89 14 61
Coweta 2687 1767.75 52 136
Crawford 171 1398.43 5 27
Crisp 589 2642.56 19 76
Dade 290 1794.33 5 21
Dawson 847 3134.6 8 77
Decatur 1216 4619.71 32 93
DeKalb 19263 2428.66 373 2144
Dodge 444 2178.07 12 43
Dooly 347 2589.55 14 52
Dougherty 3184 3541.52 188 653
Douglas 3693 2431.11 70 423
Early 515 5075.89 33 39
Echols 242 6097.25 2 9
Effingham 1523 2378.72 26 100
Elbert 710 3747.69 5 48
Emanuel 1115 4919.7 32 79
Evans 433 4051.65 6 39
Fannin 721 2739.36 26 59
Fayette 1931 1642.79 52 111
Floyd 3338 3340.81 47 256
Forsyth 4252 1683.91 47 333
Franklin 780 3343.48 14 60
Fulton 28258 2570.82 581 2462
Gilmer 882 2807.4 13 80
Glascock 40 1322.31 2 4
Glynn 3522 4093.11 97 295
Gordon 1923 3312.72 40 119
Grady 814 3317.03 23 93
Greene 521 2783.57 24 58
Gwinnett 28207 2904.51 418 2740
Habersham 1741 3801.31 71 227
Hall 9677 4689.63 159 997
Hancock 399 4870.01 43 66
Haralson 520 1692.6 9 29
Harris 806 2321.96 22 88
Hart 529 2026.28 13 67
Heard 201 1624.9 6 15
Henry 5469 2280.02 106 239
Houston 3206 2041.53 84 382
Irwin 325 3445.35 7 38
Jackson 2087 2793.84 35 174
Jasper 228 1605.75 4 22
Jeff Davis 731 4825.72 20 51
Jefferson 817 5335.34 30 78
Jenkins 444 5177.24 30 65
Johnson 421 4357.73 22 58
Jones 579 2025.11 11 49
Lamar 382 1974.47 19 42
Lanier 297 2869.29 6 15
Laurens 1743 3685.3 77 147
Lee 716 2388.98 26 105
Liberty 1147 1852.87 23 111
Lincoln 215 2646.15 7 24
Long 257 1290.48 3 18
Lowndes 4012 3403.52 85 206
Lumpkin 945 2795.69 14 94
Macon 236 1817.06 10 49
Madison 721 2389.24 8 58
Marion 193 2327.26 9 21
McDuffie 620 2870.77 14 72
McIntosh 297 2038.85 7 30
Meriwether 560 2664.13 14 74
Miller 279 4840.39 1 11
Mitchell 826 3745.01 45 152
Monroe 711 2564.29 53 88
Montgomery 327 3545.1 5 24
Morgan 491 2565.58 3 38
Murray 859 2133.58 6 53
Muscogee 6122 3194.76 171 671
Newton 2647 2355.95 92 277
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16157 0 167 653
Oconee 777 1861.66 26 64
Oglethorpe 351 2303.15 11 47
Paulding 2869 1662.78 58 146
Peach 685 2502.28 25 108
Pickens 636 1896.81 10 58
Pierce 623 3187.52 22 82
Pike 351 1861.08 10 31
Polk 1519 3493.4 18 108
Pulaski 319 2928.49 22 37
Putnam 722 3299.06 25 69
Quitman 34 1482.13 1 7
Rabun 378 2225.36 11 48
Randolph 331 4900.8 29 55
Richmond 7302 3610.56 168 579
Rockdale 1898 1998.74 37 230
Schley 106 2009.48 2 16
Screven 425 3057.55 11 46
Seminole 375 4606.88 9 25
Spalding 1373 1986.69 62 191
Stephens 1142 4337.59 38 121
Stewart 523 8533.2 15 81
Sumter 941 3200.79 64 204
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 24
Taliaferro 23 1409.31 0 2
Tattnall 854 3360.75 11 62
Taylor 216 2714.25 11 32
Telfair 396 2531.32 21 40
Terrell 333 3932.92 32 74
Thomas 1518 3416.53 66 169
Tift 1831 4484.45 57 228
Toombs 1374 5092.1 51 106
Towns 359 2983.21 10 40
Treutlen 267 3909.8 11 30
Troup 2861 4063.11 102 316
Turner 317 3925.21 24 50
Twiggs 199 2461.04 9 48
Union 823 3248.47 21 86
Unknown 2195 0 7 53
Upson 809 3078.74 63 85
Walker 1639 2354.55 38 89
Walton 1883 1965.27 57 192
Ware 1525 4253.48 62 181
Warren 159 3051.82 5 25
Washington 692 3408.53 8 53
Wayne 1162 3876.69 31 110
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 348 4400.05 12 20
White 902 2840.23 20 101
Whitfield 4739 4527.48 61 248
Wilcox 249 2832.76 24 51
Wilkes 269 2686.24 5 29
Wilkinson 347 3890.57 18 65
Worth 552 2740.54 30 94
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,351,788 (3,044,792 reported molecular tests; 306,996 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 324,650* (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,154 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,229 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

